Beverly Starr

NORFOLK — Beverly J. “Skeet” (Potts) Starr, 91, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Tilden City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
1932-2023
Skeet was born on May 8, 1932, in Tilden to Charles and Bonnie (Colman) Penwell. She attended grade school at Tilden and graduated from Tilden High School in 1950. She then attended college in Madison, Wis., for interior designing.
Skeet married Charles Potts on March 4, 1951, at the church south of Tilden. He passed away on July 6, 1987.
She later married Robert Dean Starr on Dec. 26, 1989, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. He passed away on May 27, 2017.
After marriage to Charles, they lived on a farm south of Tilden, then moved to Madison, Wis., for three years until moving to Norfolk in 1961. She owned and operated Modern Drapery from 1961 until 2018.
Skeet enjoyed sewing, gardening, camping, cooking, spending time at the lake, scenic painting, canning from her huge garden, but most of all being around family brought her the most joy.
Skeet was a member of Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk, where she belonged to many church groups and was a former trustee.
Survivors include children Jerry (Deb) Potts of Norfolk, Deb (David) Hoffman of Norfolk, Tom Potts of Norfolk, Sue Haase of Norfolk, Lori Shaffer of Norfolk, Shio (Bruce) Fensler of Broken Arrow, Okla., Sharyn (Robb) Thomas of Omaha, Shelley (Rick) Koeppe of Hadar, Shirley (Joel) Addink of Riverside, Calif., Sandy (Mike) Havekost of Beatrice; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouses, Charles Potts and Robert Starr; parents Charles and Bonnie; sisters Patricia Fry and Mary Ann Tighe; son-in-law Keith Haase; daughter-in-law Jean Potts; and grandson Hayden Shaffer.
Casketbearers will be her grandsons Jeff Hoffman, Ryan Potts, Chad Potts, Chase Potts, Charlie Haase, Sam Haase and Owen Shaffer. Honorary casketbearers will be Rich Hoffman, Alishia Haase, Sarah Bradley, Amy Johnson and Haley Shaffer.
