 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beverly Starr

NORFOLK — Beverly J. “Skeet” (Potts) Starr, 91, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Shirley Papenhausen

Shirley Papenhausen

COLERIDGE — Services for Shirley A. Papenhausen, 87, Coleridge will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Marilyn Hasemann will officiate. Burial will be in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in rural Coleridge.

Beverly Starr

Beverly Starr

NORFOLK — Beverly J. “Skeet” (Potts) Starr, 91, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Mindy Dila

Mindy Dila

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mindy A. (Cook) Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private burial will be at a later date in English Grove Cemetery in Rock Port, Mo.

Glen Boschen

Glen Boschen

AINSWORTH — Services for Glen D. Boschen, 85, rural Long Pine, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.

Frances Lenhoff

Frances Lenhoff

RANDOLPH — Services for Frances R. Lenhoff, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Merle Bridge

Merle Bridge

NELIGH — Services for Merle Bridge, 89, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh with the Rev. Norlyn Bartens officiating. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287 and American Legion Post 172. Burial will be in Laurel Hill…

Merle Bridge

Merle Bridge

NELIGH — Services for Merle Bridge, 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287, American Leg…

Shirley Papenhausen

Shirley Papenhausen

COLERIDGE — Shirley Papenhausen, 87, Coleridge, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara