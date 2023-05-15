Beverly Starr

NORFOLK — Beverly J. “Skeet” (Potts) Starr, 91, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Services for Shirley A. Papenhausen, 87, Coleridge will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Marilyn Hasemann will officiate. Burial will be in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in rural Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mindy A. (Cook) Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private burial will be at a later date in English Grove Cemetery in Rock Port, Mo.
AINSWORTH — Services for Glen D. Boschen, 85, rural Long Pine, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.
RANDOLPH — Services for Frances R. Lenhoff, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NELIGH — Services for Merle Bridge, 89, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh with the Rev. Norlyn Bartens officiating. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287 and American Legion Post 172. Burial will be in Laurel Hill…
COLERIDGE — Shirley Papenhausen, 87, Coleridge, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.