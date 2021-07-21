Beverly Schmitt

LINDSAY — Services for Beverly (Kilgore) Schmitt, 68, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church.
She died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her home.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Bev was born Sept. 13, 1952, in Norfolk to Oscar and Lois (Luebcke) Kilgore. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1970 and received an associates of applied arts for data processing from Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Bev married Dallas Schmitt on June 1, 1974, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The couple had three children. Dallas passed away Nov. 12, 2007.
Bev has been enjoying spending time with John Johnson for the past six years. She recently retired from Lindsay Corporation after 45 years of working in the billing and receiving office.
Bev enjoyed camping, traveling and fishing. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the ladies aid. She loved going to the horse races and riding in the convertible. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Bev is survived by her mother, Lois Kilgore; sons Matthew (Karrie) Schmitt of Norfolk, Edward (Hadassah) Schmitt of Ralston and Nickolas (Melissa) Schmitt of Louisville; grandchildren Brody, Linken, Torin, Lane and Layla; sisters Margaret (Jim) McCart, Sue Parson, Mary (Bob) Baker and Janet (Roger) Spulak; significant other John Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Kilgore; spouse Dallas Schmitt; and brothers-in-law, Cecil Parson and Dick Jenkins.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.