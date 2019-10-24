BEEMER — Memorial services for Beverly Raasch, 86, Randolph, formerly of Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Beemer Mennonite Church. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
She died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.
1933-2019
Beverly Ann (Brown) Raasch was born on May 6, 1933, at Beemer, to Duane and Audrey (Nelson) Brown. Beverly attended school in Beemer and graduated from Beemer High School in 1950.
On Nov. 18, 1951, she was united in marriage to Adolph Raasch Jr. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. Bev worked for many years managing the restaurant at the Indian Trails Country Club south of Beemer and also worked at the Lazy Dude in Beemer.
Beverly enjoyed golfing, playing cards and the occasional trip across the river.
Survivors include a son, Dolph and Raye Raasch of Vista, Calif.; a son, Dana Raasch of Vista, Calif.; a daughter, Denise and John Aschoff of Randolph; a son, Drew and Nicki Raasch of Edwardsville, Ill.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with two more arriving in 2020; and a sister, Barbara Nicas of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Audrey Brown; and her spouse, Adolph Raasch Jr.
A luncheon at the Beemer American Legion Hall will follow the burial.