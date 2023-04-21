 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night
through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Beverly Peitz

HARTINGTON — Beverly R. Peitz, 71, Hartington, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

MADISON — Services for Glen C. Osborn Jr., 87, Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Glen Osborn Jr. died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his residence in rural Madison.

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Carolyn E. Schipporeit, 83, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Lutheran cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita A. Raile, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. There will be no burial at this time.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Glenda M. Reutzel, 83, and her daughter, Jean J. Reutzel, 62, both of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate.

FAIRBURY — LaRae M. Vawser, 88, Fairbury, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Gardenside Long Term Care.

SCHUYLER — Ronald Aase, 86, Monroe, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Columbus Community Hospital.

WAKEFIELD — Donna F. (Baier) Boeckenhauer, 91, Wakefield, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary P. Bomar, 94, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Scott Jensen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Angela Gribble, 84, Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Chambers, were Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman officiated. Inurnment was in the O’Neill Cemetery.

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

