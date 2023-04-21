Beverly Peitz

HARTINGTON — Beverly R. Peitz, 71, Hartington, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
In other news
MADISON — Services for Glen C. Osborn Jr., 87, Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Glen Osborn Jr. died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his residence in rural Madison.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Carolyn E. Schipporeit, 83, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Lutheran cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita A. Raile, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. There will be no burial at this time.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Glenda M. Reutzel, 83, and her daughter, Jean J. Reutzel, 62, both of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate.
FAIRBURY — LaRae M. Vawser, 88, Fairbury, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Gardenside Long Term Care.
SCHUYLER — Ronald Aase, 86, Monroe, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Columbus Community Hospital.
WAKEFIELD — Donna F. (Baier) Boeckenhauer, 91, Wakefield, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary P. Bomar, 94, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Scott Jensen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Angela Gribble, 84, Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Chambers, were Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman officiated. Inurnment was in the O’Neill Cemetery.