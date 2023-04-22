 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING FOR SATURDAY MORNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 22 to 26 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Beverly Peitz

Beverly Peitz

HARTINGTON — Services for Beverly R. “Bev” Peitz, 71, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

1951-2023

The family asks that people attending services wear colorful clothes as they want to celebrate Bev’s life in a positive way.

Bev Peitz died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington after a short, but courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

Beverly Rose was born on April 22, 1951, in Yankton to LaVern Bernard and Dorothy Christina (Guenther) Murray She grew up in Hartington and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1969. She had two years of college in Omaha at the Lincoln School of Commerce learning stenography.

She married Darrell Joseph Peitz on July 28, 1972, in Hartington. Bev worked at the Peitz GMC dealership for a while then for Gurney’s Seed and Nursery in Yankton, Neu Cheese in Hartington and then for the Bank of Hartington for 20 years. Bev worked at Larry’s Heating and Cooling in Yankton, ”retiring” in 2018. She couldn’t be idle, so she returned to work at Larry’s Heating and Cooling for an additional two years.

Bev was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and its ladies Guild. She was a self-taught sewer with remarkable skills. Bev was a member and past president of the Dakota Prairie Quilt Club. She enjoyed road trips to quilt shops throughout the Midwest, often meeting up with her “Woolies” friends. Bev was a multi-award winner at Riverboat Days Quilt shows, Biennial Shows and G.A.R. Hall shows. She was a devoted mother and friend; she adored spending time with her grandchildren.

Bev is survived by her spouse, Darrell of Hartington; six children, Brad (Carrie) Peitz of Hartington, Sherie (Rod) Bell of Bellwood, Patrick (Kendra) Peitz of Glenwood, Iowa, Mike (Amanda) Peitz of Norfolk, Nick (Sarah) Peitz of Norfolk and Laura (Dan) Petersen of Stanton; 16 grandchildren, Kennadi, Anders, Chesney, Kallie, Issak, Korbin, Brinley, Avery, Aidan, Liam, Kade, Hazel, Ethan, Taylor, Elliot and Rowan; six siblings, Anne Hoesing of Jackson, Jeffery (Jane) Murray of Dayton, Ohio, Charles (Lynette) Murray of Fullerton, Shane Murray of Raleigh, N.C., Christie Murray of Wayne and Paul Murray of St. Paul, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter; three brothers, Robert, John and Gerry “Badger” Murray; parents-in-law Joe and Sylvia Peitz; brother-in-law Howard Hoesing; sister-in-law Karen Stunden; and brothers-in-law Tim and Tom Peitz.

Pallbearers will be Brad Peitz, Patrick Peitz, Mike Peitz, Nick Peitz, Rod Bell and Dan Petersen. Honorary pallbearers will be Bev’s grandchildren.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

