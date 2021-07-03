Beverly Ohlman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Beverly A. “Bev” Ohlman, 87, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate.
Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
She died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1934-2021
Beverly Ann was born April 14, 1934, in Bloomfield to William and Irene (Heckman) Bahr. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High School.
On Nov. 7, 1952, Bev married Douglas Ohlman at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The family traveled extensively because of Douglas’ career in the U.S. Navy. In 1981, the family moved back to Norfolk.
Bev managed the Eat Naturally Co-op for several years.
She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and canning. Bev loved family vacations back to Nebraska in the earlier years and later on she enjoyed family vacations with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Whaley of Norfolk; daughter and son-in-law Cinda Ohlman–Kube and Kenneth Kube of Meadow Grove; three grandchildren; and three nieces.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Eldon and Sharon Ohlman.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.