Beverly Neth

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Beverly R. Neth, 70, Norfolk, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to the service at the chapel.
She died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
———
Beverly was born Aug. 16, 1949, in O’Neill, to Ruben and Olive (Pickering) Redlinger.
She married John Neth on May 18, 1985, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill.
Beverly is survived by her spouse; a sister, Cheryl (Dean) King; her brothers, Oral Redlinger and Verlin (Kim) Redlinger; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.