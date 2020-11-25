Beverly Longe

Private services for Beverly J. Longe, 67, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes, S.D.
She died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston, S.D.
Arrangements are being handled by Koehn Brothers Funeral Home in Lake Andes.
1952-2020
Beverly J. Longe was born on Dec. 26, 1952, in Omaha, the daughter of Gerald and Norma (Hill) Maple. She attended school in Orchard and later attained her G.E.D.
She married Eugene Longe on Nov. 22, 1975, in Neligh. The couple just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They lived in several different towns in Nebraska until moving to Lake Andes in 1988, where Bev operated a daycare for over 30 years.
Bev was a member of First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes, ABATE, and the VFW Auxiliary of Orchard. She enjoyed throwing darts, playing cards, riding motorcycles, boating and collecting Santas. She cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren whenever time would allow.
She is survived by her spouse, Eugene of Lake Andes; five children, Chad Longe of Montrose, S.D., Dustin (Amber) Longe of Lake Andes, Mikel (Kimberly) Longe of Bennett, Colo., William “BJ” (Kristine) Longe of Bridgewater, S.D., and Crissy Longe of Lake Andes; 10 grandchildren, Lorenzo, Reno, Jaiden, Braxton, Karson, Kameron, Shaylee, Shania, Ethan and Paige; and a sister-in-law, Joan Maple.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Merlyn Maple.