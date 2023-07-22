Beverly Long

NORFOLK — Beverly J. Long, 75, Norfolk, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk. No services are planned.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
COLERIDGE — Ardath E. Puntney, 94, Coleridge, died on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for C. Elaine Hampton, 74, Plattsmouth, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Susan A. “Sue” Auten, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
SPENCER — Services for Roger Danielson, 67, of Bristow are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeff A. Ransen, 45, Norfolk, were Tuesday, July 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl officiated. Burial was in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military rites were rendered by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and American Le…
MILFORD — Services for Donald F. Hoile, 84, formerly of Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Milford Mennonite Church in Milford.
BEEMER — Services for JoAnn Steffensmeier, 95, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate. Burial will be in parish cemetery.
PLATTSMOUTH — Services for Jerry C. Higgins, 93, Plattsmouth, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Lavern Esther (Lowry) Heyer died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Arrowhead Hospital, in Glendale, Ariz.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.