Beverly Kuchar

MADISON -— Services for Beverly H. “Bev” Kuchar, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
She died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to the Madison VFW Ladies Auxiliary or the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison.
1937-2020
Beverly Hope was born May 5, 1937, in Cedar County, to Gerald Jacob and Wilma Catherine (Bottolfson) Nielsen.
She is survived by her sons, John (Janet) Lapour of Omaha, Joel (Diane) Lapour of Norfolk and Jerry (Candy) Lapour of Ozark, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Jolene, Jerrett, Cara, Curtis, John Jacob, Jackson, Avery and Sophia, three great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Kamryn and Mason; and brothers Gene (Linda) Nielsen of Westminster, Colo., and Terry (Judy) Nielsen of Burnsville, Minn.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Floyd Dean Kuchar; and son Jake Lapour.
