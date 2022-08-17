Beverly Kindschuh

WISNER — Services for Beverly J. Kindschuh, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
1940-2022
Beverly passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Beverly Jean Heller was born on July 12, 1940, to Oscar and Laura (Besmer) Heller on the family farm near Wisner. She was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. Beverly attended Cuming County School District 35 and Zion Lutheran School before graduating from Wisner High School in 1958.
On June 18, 1961, she was united in marriage to Marvin L. Kindschuh at the Zion Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. Marvin and Beverly had two children, Blake and Becky.
They were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner.
In 1979, they moved to Wyoming. She worked through management at the first J.C. Penney’s mother store. She enjoyed her grandsons, trips to Hawaii, Europe, NASCAR, antiques and skydiving for her 70th birthday.
Beverly and Marvin returned to Norfolk and became members of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She was very active in the business community, serving in the chamber of commerce in Wyoming and volunteering at her churches.
Survivors include a son, Blake L. Kindschuh and spouse Shirley of Kemmerer, Wyo.; daughter Becky J. Kindschuh-Sargent and spouse Mark Sargent of Greensboro, Ga.; grandchildren Blair Cunningham of Berlin, Conn., Bret Cunningham of Nashville, Tenn., Kale Kindschuh and spouse Carsen of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Rayce Kindschuh of Kemmerer; great-grandson Henry S. Kindschuh of Idaho Falls; siblings Marrion Christiansen of Fremont, LaVina Flowers of Wisner, Betty Lou Lines of Omaha, Ruth English of Grants, N.M., Janet English of Beemer and Karen Young of Rawlins, Wyo.; and sisters-in-law Betty Heller of West Point and Evelyn Heller of Wisner.
Beverly was preceded in death by her spouse, Marvin L. Kindschuh; parents Oscar and Laura (Besmer) Heller; parents-in-law Henry and Marie (Andreson) Kindschuh; siblings Lucille (Marcelous) Luedke, Renata (Elmer) Birky, Merlin Heller and Melvern Heller; and in-laws David English, Frank Christiansen, Jim Flowers, Kieth Kindschuh, Donald Kindschuh, Betty Kindschuh and Bernice Kindschuh.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Orphan Grain Train, 606 Philip Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.