NORFOLK — Services for Beverly A. Harbottle, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the chapel.
Beverly Harbottle died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at The Heritage of Fountain Point in Norfolk.
1950-2022
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Beverly was born Oct. 29, 1950, in Norfolk to Albert “Al” and Betty (Frank) Matteo. She graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1969 and the Stewart Beauty School in Sioux City in 1970.
She worked at Franc’s Beauty Salon until 1985. Then, Beverly served as a paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School in Norfolk. At the same time, she worked at Walmart. Beverly retired from Jefferson in 2010 and Walmart in 2019.
Beverly loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed decorating and crafts. Beverly always made sure to send cards to friends and families for birthdays and holidays. She prided herself on being the greatest mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her father, Al of Norfolk; children Brent Matteo (Paula Bayne) of Norfolk, Brenda (Paul) Mosel of O’Fallon, Mo., and Brian (Sara) Harbottle of Norfolk; grandchildren Drake Matteo, Carmella Matteo, Hunter Harbottle and Harper Harbottle; and brother Dennis (Cindy) Matteo of Omaha.
Beverly was preceded in death by her mother, Betty.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.