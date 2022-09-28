NORFOLK — Services for Beverly A. Harbottle, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Beverly Harbottle died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judith C. “Judy” Butterfield, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kent S. Abernathy, 71, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
MADISON — Private services for Betty A. Gilsdorf, 66, were conducted Sept. 26 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager officiated.
RANDOLPH — Services for Rodney G. “Art” Breding, 78, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.
RANDOLPH — Services for Rodney G. “Rod” Breding, 78, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Rodney Breding died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Robert T. “Bob” Wilson, 93, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Ame…
ALBION — Services for James R. Allen, 85, Albion, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
CREIGHTON — Services for Norma Morrill, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Helen M. Hanefeldt, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Creighton.