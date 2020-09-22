Beverly Geary

INMAN — Private graveside services for Beverly A. “Bev” (Daniel) Geary, 66, Norfolk, will be Friday, Sept. 25, at the Inman City Cemetery in Inman.
She died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
She was born on Dec. 2, 1953, in Norfolk, to Raymond Ralph Daniel and Loraine Berry. Her father passed away in 1963 and her mother married again to Herman “Junior” Milton Bahn.
Bev graduated from Norfolk Public High School.
She married Robert E. Geary in June 1995 in Norfolk. They had no children. She was a mother to her beloved dachshund, Shadow. She was known as Aunt Bevy to many furry ones because she always remembered to bring treats when visiting.
She enjoyed holidays. She celebrated with wearing holiday headbands and hats.
She found joy residing at the St. Joe’s. She was actively involved in all activities.
She is survived by her spouse of 25 years; her sisters-in-law, Sally Pulley of Park Rapids, Minn., Mary (Larry) Balaski of Hoskins, Velma (Cecil) Brewster of Salina, Kan., Hazel (Kevin) Heun of Weatherford, Texas, Robin (Ronald) Kerr of Norfolk, Laura Tech of Battle Creek and Shelly Geary of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents.
