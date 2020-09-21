Beverly Geary

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly A. “Bev” Geary, 66, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
She died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn L. Leffers, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard P. Peterson, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. A celebration of life will follow at the church.
ALLEN — Services for Gaylen B. Jackson, 92, Allen, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Allen United Methodist Church in Allen.
NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn K. Steckelberg, 79, Ogallala, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Keith Wortman, 74, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
BASSETT — Graveside services for Carolyn J. Dillon, 79, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, in the Thurman Cemetery near Bassett.
NORFOLK — Service for Randall L. “Randy” Armstrong, 68, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Larry Carr officiating. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., one hou…
WAUSA — Services for LaVon Johnson, 82, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Social distancing guideline…
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
