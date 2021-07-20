Beverly Gartner

O’NEILL — Services for Beverly R. Gartner, 87, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
She died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
1933-2021
Beverly Ruth Miller was born July 19, 1933, to Kenneth and Lucy (Voorhies) Miller in Allen. She attended Neligh Public Schools, graduating in 1951. She then moved to Fremont to work at Hormel foods.
Beverly met Don Gartner at the skating rink in Neligh. The couple later married on May 3, 1954, in O’Neill. To this union, seven children were born: Randy, Rod, Nancy, Steven, Vicki, Renee and Todd. The couple lived on several ranches before purchasing the home place in 1956. Beverly enjoyed being a part of the Holt County Fair and was a past open class superintendent.
Don and Beverly were named Grand Marshal of the Nebraska State Fair in 2007.
Beverly was a member of the Chambers American Legion Auxiliary and the St. Patrick Catholic Church and Altar Society. Beverly loved to go to and to follow all of her children’s and grandchildren’s activities and could always be counted on as the “official unofficial” scorekeeper at all of their games.
Left to cherish Bev’s memories are her six children, Randy (Lila) Gartner of Chambers, Rodney (Rita) Gartner of O’Neill, Nancy Bowers of Spencer, Vicki (Denny) Libolt of Chambers, Renee (Charles) Vandersnick of O’Neill and Todd Gartner of Chambers; 15 grandchildren, Matthew (Leslie) Gartner, Anthony Gartner (Tiffany Ketelsen), Hattie (Allen) Burrell, Rachel (Chris) Stacy, Rick (Jenny) Gartner, Lindsey Strong (Jeff Hinkie), Alycia (Matt) Harden, Montana (Zach) DeVries, Donna (Schylar) Franssen, Daniel Libolt (Mallory Cooper), Sarah Vandersnick, Traci Vandersnick, Ty Gartner, Tate Gartner and Lizzie Gartner; 21 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her spouse, Donald Gartner; a son, Steven Gartner; a son-in-law, Larry Bowers; parents Kenneth and Lucy Miller; a brother, Duane Miller; sisters Laura Vietor, Norma Hutchinson and Bonnie Barley; and in-laws Robert and Mary Gartner.
Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.