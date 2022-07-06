 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Ron Holling will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Beverly Baker died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

Memorials are suggested to Our Savior Lutheran Church and The Orphan Grain Train.

1940-2022

Bev was born on July 1, 1940, in Newman Grove to Ernest and Lucille (Schmidt) Koenig. She attended school in Petersburg and graduated from Madison High School in 1957.

Bev married Bill Baker on April 30, 1961, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield. After getting married, the couple lived in Norfolk. Bev worked various part-time jobs while raising a family of six kids.

Bev found her calling and became church secretary for 21 years at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After she retired, she spent four years volunteering as office secretary for Orphan Grain Train.

Bev enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren with their various activities.

Bev also enjoyed reading, embroidery, puzzles, playing cards, bingo and had a huge love for Elvis.

Survivors include her spouse, Bill Baker of Norfolk; children Keith (Treasa) Baker of Sloan, Iowa, Kevin Baker of Norfolk, Vicki (Clayton) Scheffler of Norfolk, Valerie Williams of Norfolk, Valissa (Chad) Tegeler of Battle Creek; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother Lloyd Koenig of Florida.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Lucille; daughter Vonis Baker; granddaughter Jessica Scheffler; a sister, LeAnn Koenig; and two brothers, Larry Koenig and John Koenig.

Casketbearers will be Chad Tegeler, Gavin Tegeler, Tyler Baker, Trent Baker, Clayton Scheffler and Brandon Scheffler. Honorary casketbearers will be Amanda Baker, Cassi Baker, Danielle Baker, Kaylee Baker, Finnian Baker, Oliver Baker, RyLea Baker, Emmersyn Baker, Jenna Baker, Megan Johnson, Melanie Johnson, Laurel Scheffler, Brooklynn Tegeler, Adrian Williams, Ryker Williams, Jennifer DeWalt and Jim and Helen Schwartz.

The service will be livestreamed on the Our Savior Lutheran Church web page.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

