NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Beverly Baker died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Dennis E. Heimes, 75, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
TILDEN — Services for Francis Giehler, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Fore…
RANDOLPH — Graveside services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Gubbels, 80, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. Frances Cemetery in Randolph. Military honors will be conducted.
VERDIGRE — Services for Janice Maly, 88, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Janice Maly died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Memorial services of Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Phyllis L. Ames, 85, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
WAYNE — Services for Joanne K. Baier, 76, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Joanne Baier died suddenly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.