Beverly Baker

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Beverly Baker died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

Dennis Heimes

Dennis Heimes

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Dennis E. Heimes, 75, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Beverly Baker died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

TILDEN — Services for Francis Giehler, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Fore…

RANDOLPH — Graveside services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Gubbels, 80, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. Frances Cemetery in Randolph. Military honors will be conducted.

VERDIGRE — Services for Janice Maly, 88, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Janice Maly died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

NORFOLK — Memorial services of Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Phyllis L. Ames, 85, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

WAYNE — Services for Joanne K. Baier, 76, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Joanne Baier died suddenly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home in Wayne.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

