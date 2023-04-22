NORFOLK — Service for Beverley A. Suhr, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Beverley Suhr died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Norfolk.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING FOR SATURDAY MORNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 22 to 26 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
NORFOLK — Service for Beverley A. Suhr, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Jerry D. Harris, 44, Norfolk, formerly of Omaha, died at his residence in Norfolk on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. There will be no services at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Manuel Sandoval, 90, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Brett Jamrog officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Manuel Sandoval, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Manuel Sandoval died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Service for Linda M. Mellick, 75, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Beverly R. Peitz, 71, Hartington, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
HARTINGTON — Services for Beverly R. “Bev” Peitz, 71, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Bob Fuoss, 87, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. Graveside services with military rites will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.