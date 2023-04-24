NORFOLK — Services for Beverley A. “Bobbi” Brooks Suhr-Kersten, 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Beverley Suhr-Kersten died Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Norfolk.