NORFOLK — Services for Beverley A. “Bobbi” (Brooks) Suhr-Kersten, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
Beverley Suhr-Kersten died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the home of her daughter in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1940-2023
Bev was born on May 8, 1940, in Norfolk to Sterling W. Brooks and Violet Ione (Lierman) Brooks. She was dedicated to Christ as an infant in Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Norfolk and baptized as a 12-year-old child at Pufahl’s Lake in Norfolk by Pastor F. Lemke of Christian Missionary Alliance Church.
Bev began her education in California and following a move back to Nebraska, attended all Norfolk Public Schools of the time. She continued her education in cosmetology in 1957 and 1958, graduating from Norfolk Beauty College. She held cosmetology licenses in both Nebraska and Arizona and enjoyed owning and running her related businesses.
She forever cherished her time in Arizona, where you could often find her and Gerry enjoying a round of golf, taking the Bronco II for rock hunting in box canyons or simply taking in the desert they loved. She further enjoyed her retirement in traveling the world on many adventures with Carrol.
Bev was first married to Duane Palmer, and their marriage blessed them with three children, Kenneth D. (Shelly) Palmer, Kristy (Jeff) Braithwait and Kevin (Jodi) Palmer.
She then married Gerry Suhr, who died in 2003, and welcomed two children with him, Travis (Jennifer) Suhr and Tiffany Hunt. She also gained two daughters from Gerry’s previous marriage, Victoria Sullivan, who died in 2019, and Tamara (Erick) Brown.
In 2009, she joined in marriage with her spouse, Carrol Kersten, and gained another loving family with their union. She was further blessed with many grandchildren (15) and great-grandchildren (13 and one on the way) who love her deeply.
Pallbearers will be Kenny “Bud” Palmer, Cole Palmer, Dylan Brown, Chris Palmer, Chance Palmer and Cody Roman.
Memorials can be made to the “Gerry and Beverly Suhr Automotive Scholarship Fund,” this donation can be deductible.
