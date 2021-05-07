WISNER — Memorial services for Beverley Hubschmitt, 80, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
In other news
WISNER — Memorial services for Beverley Hubschmitt, 80, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
CROFTON — Services for Michael “Pete” Hynes, 87, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his residence.
PIERCE — Services for Janet Lambrecht, 70, Pierce, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
COLERIDGE — Services for Mary Ann Brandl, 91, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dr. Joel Gillespie, 90, rural Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Siegfried H. “Zeke” Brauer Jr., 94, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Arin Hess and Stephen Miller will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the …
BEEMER — Memorial services for Doug Erb, 76, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Beemer Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Janet Lambrecht, 70, Pierce, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Philip L. Kirby, 74, Norfolk, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.