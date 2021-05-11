Beverley Hubschmitt

WISNER — Services for Beverley K. Hubschmitt, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartmann will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
She died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
1941-2021
Beverley Kay Hubschmitt was born April 17, 1941, in Pilger, to Elder and Alma (Koepke) Giese. She was baptized on May 25, 1941, and later confirmed April 11, 1954, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner.
Bev entered into rest on May 6, 2021. As an organ donor, she will go on to help others.
Bev graduated from Wisner High School in 1958. She went onto Norfolk Beauty College and became a cosmetologist. She worked as a hairdresser from 1962 until 1987.
She married Keith Jurgensen on Feb. 14, 1967. Three children were born to this marriage: Roberta, Corey and Kendra.
Bev married James Hubschmitt at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger on Jan. 14, 1984.
Bev owned and operated the Hair Loom in Wisner, where she gathered a crew for the Hair Loom beauty shop bowling team. Bev enjoyed providing cosmetology services at the Wisner Manor and Kuzelka Funeral Home.
Bev enjoyed many activities, including fishing, gardening and reading recipe books. She was known for her sewing skills, creating unique costumes for high school plays and providing alterations for her family and neighbors. Sewing was one of the many things she was passionate about as a 4-H leader and Girl Scout leader, in addition to the Quilting Circle at church.
Bev took an active role in the well-being of Wisner, coordinating SHARE for many years with the help of the ladies at the Wisner Senior Center.
She returned to Northeast Community College in 1987, obtaining an associate degree in computer programming in 1991. She later got her CDL license and quickly became a frequent companion with her spouse, James, until he retired. She spoke fondly of seeing the country.
After retirement, the Hubschmitt’s, along with many family and friends, built the log cabin, becoming a source of pride and resting place many family and friends as they traveled.
Recently, she spent time keeping up with the grandkids, as well as many hours Facetiming her great-great-grandchildren.
Bev is survived by her children, Roberta Meyer, Corey (Melissa) Jurgensen and Kendra One Horn; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; as well as two sisters-in-law, Kathy Giese and Mitzi Giese.
Bev was preceded in death by her spouses, James Hubschmitt and Keith Jurgensen; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Elder Giese; and two brothers, Gary and Gayle Giese.