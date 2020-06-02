Beulah Zager

Memorial services for Beulah E. Zager, 99, Sheridan, Wyo., will be at a later date.
Champion Funeral Home of Sheridan is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Greenhouse Living in Sheridan.
Beulah Ella Zager was born to William and Anna (Neisius) Rhoades on Oct. 13, 1920, in Page, where she grew up on a horse and cattle ranch. She was the youngest of seven children and was nicknamed “Babe” by her family.
Beulah graduated from high school in Neligh and married Gerald Berney in 1940. During the war, she followed Gerald from army base to army base, working in many factories making war products.
They had three children, Sandra, Janice and Kenneth. After the war, they bought a chicken ranch in California and sold eggs commercially. Later, they moved to Orchard and purchased the Oriole Café, which they managed for several years.
After selling the café and Gerald’s death in 1964, Beulah worked in the Orchard News office.
Beulah married Glenn Waring in 1965, and they lived many happy years in Orchard. They owned and operated the Rex Movie Theater. They retired and became Snowbirds to Brownsville, Texas, where Glenn passed away in 1992.
Beulah married Robert Zager in 1998, and they lived in Brownsville. He passed away in 2006. In 2013, she moved to Sheridan to live with her daughter, Janice Twibell.
Beulah is survived by her three children: Sandra Spry, Janice Twibell and Kenneth (Nancy) Berney; two stepchildren, Marlene (Bud) Godel and Kevin (Joan) Waring; and many grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and spouses, Beulah was preceded in death by her three brothers, Cecil, Sidney and Mathew Rhoades; three sisters, Tillie Finley, Lil Jones and Myrtle Zuberbier; and one granddaughter, Danille Slade.
Beulah was a loving spouse, mother and grandmother. She had many hobbies in her lifetime. She loved fishing, boating and camping. She was accomplished in oil painting, made beautiful quilts and all kinds of crafts. She loved dancing, gardening and canning, playing cards and other games.
Most of all, she loved spending time and having fun with her family and friends.