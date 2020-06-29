COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Beulah Rokahr

Beulah Rokahr

OSMOND — Services for Beulah M. Rokahr, 91, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate with burial in the Randolph Cemetery in Randolph.

Limited visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.

She died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Randolph.

1928-2020

Beulah Mae Rokahr, the daughter of Oscar and Nora (Morsett) Moser, was born Oct. 5, 1928, on a farm west of Creighton. She was baptized and confirmed at rural St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in the Venus community. She received her elementary education in rural Knox County, graduated as valedictorian from Creighton High School and attended Wayne State College. She taught in rural schools located west of Creighton.

On Aug. 7, 1948, she was married to Frederick Rokahr. Two children, Everett and Linda, were born to this union. The couple farmed for 10 years on the Rokahr farm west of Creighton and moved in March 1959 to Randolph, where they owned and operated the John Deere dealership until retiring in January 1989.

Beulah was a devoted spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and cherished being with her family. She was an active member of church and the community.

She was member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid at Osmond, Randolph Community Club, Modern Mrs. Club. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary that she joined in Creighton in 1953 and remained a member of VFW Post 5545 Auxiliary in Randolph, where she served as president of the local group and also as District 3 president. She was active in Randolph Public Library and was a charter member of the Randolph Arts Council, GFWC Randolph Woman’s Club and the Randolph Senior Citizens, where she served as treasurer for many years.

She was the first woman elected to serve as a board member of the Randolph Public School from 1967 to 1973.

Her enjoyment was to entertain guests at her home and to do all kinds of arts and crafts for herself and her family. Her hobbies included, sewing, embroidery, needlepoint, cross-stitch and crocheting. She enjoyed making tied quilts from the double-knit dresses and quilts from the John Deere uniforms that the family owned while in business. She enjoyed making decorative cakes for each of her grandchildren from their baptisms to graduations, including all their birthdays which were individualized to their likes and hobbies.

Beulah resided at Colonial Manor of Randolph from the fall of 2018 until the time of her death.

Survivors are a son, Everett “Fritz” Rokahr of Omaha; a daughter, Linda Wells of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Kori Rokahr, Shane Rokahr and spouse Makayla, all of Omaha; Amy Wells and spouse Russ of Sugar Grove, Ill., Eric Wells and spouse Jami of El Paso, Texas; four great-grand daughters; and two great-grandsons; three nieces; two nephews and sister-in-law, all of California.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Fred; her brothers, Raymond and Earl Moser, and parents Oscar and Nora Moser.

Music will be provided by organist Clint Dennis. Pallbearers will be Jim Billerbeck, Don Backer, Gene Pfanstiel, Tim Kint, Loren Hansen, Doug Hartner and Brent Billerbeck. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Beulah’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A live webcast of the funeral will be aired at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net. Those arriving at the visitation on Wednesday are asked to observe the posted restrictions, which allow family plus 10 visitors in funeral home, please wait until ushered into funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be sent to Beulah Rokahr Memorial Fund P.O. Box 566 Randolph, NE 68771.

Tags

In other news

Elenora Hohneke

NORFOLK — Services for Elenora Hohneke, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Jolene Hrbek

NIOBRARA — Services for Jolene Hrbek, 74, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Alvin Shipps

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Arnold Praeuner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Arnold L. Praeuner, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 7…

Beulah Rokahr

Beulah Rokahr

OSMOND — Services for Beulah M. Rokahr, 91, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate with burial in the Randolph Cemetery in Randolph.

Lyle Horst

PLAINVIEW —  Private services for Lyle V. Horst, 87, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Danish Cemetery in rural Plainview.

Daniel McTaggart

Daniel McTaggart

EMERSON — Graveside services for Daniel R. McTaggart, 74, Norfolk, were 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Calvary Cemetery in Emerson. The Rev. Gerald Leise officiated.

Arnold Praeuner

NORFOLK — Services for Arnold L. Praeuner, 88, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Zak Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — Memorial services for Zak T. Palmer, 18, Springview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the North Central Knights football field in Springview. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-