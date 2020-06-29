Beulah Rokahr

OSMOND — Services for Beulah M. Rokahr, 91, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate with burial in the Randolph Cemetery in Randolph.
Limited visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.
She died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Randolph.
1928-2020
Beulah Mae Rokahr, the daughter of Oscar and Nora (Morsett) Moser, was born Oct. 5, 1928, on a farm west of Creighton. She was baptized and confirmed at rural St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in the Venus community. She received her elementary education in rural Knox County, graduated as valedictorian from Creighton High School and attended Wayne State College. She taught in rural schools located west of Creighton.
On Aug. 7, 1948, she was married to Frederick Rokahr. Two children, Everett and Linda, were born to this union. The couple farmed for 10 years on the Rokahr farm west of Creighton and moved in March 1959 to Randolph, where they owned and operated the John Deere dealership until retiring in January 1989.
Beulah was a devoted spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and cherished being with her family. She was an active member of church and the community.
She was member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid at Osmond, Randolph Community Club, Modern Mrs. Club. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary that she joined in Creighton in 1953 and remained a member of VFW Post 5545 Auxiliary in Randolph, where she served as president of the local group and also as District 3 president. She was active in Randolph Public Library and was a charter member of the Randolph Arts Council, GFWC Randolph Woman’s Club and the Randolph Senior Citizens, where she served as treasurer for many years.
She was the first woman elected to serve as a board member of the Randolph Public School from 1967 to 1973.
Her enjoyment was to entertain guests at her home and to do all kinds of arts and crafts for herself and her family. Her hobbies included, sewing, embroidery, needlepoint, cross-stitch and crocheting. She enjoyed making tied quilts from the double-knit dresses and quilts from the John Deere uniforms that the family owned while in business. She enjoyed making decorative cakes for each of her grandchildren from their baptisms to graduations, including all their birthdays which were individualized to their likes and hobbies.
Beulah resided at Colonial Manor of Randolph from the fall of 2018 until the time of her death.
Survivors are a son, Everett “Fritz” Rokahr of Omaha; a daughter, Linda Wells of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Kori Rokahr, Shane Rokahr and spouse Makayla, all of Omaha; Amy Wells and spouse Russ of Sugar Grove, Ill., Eric Wells and spouse Jami of El Paso, Texas; four great-grand daughters; and two great-grandsons; three nieces; two nephews and sister-in-law, all of California.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Fred; her brothers, Raymond and Earl Moser, and parents Oscar and Nora Moser.
Music will be provided by organist Clint Dennis. Pallbearers will be Jim Billerbeck, Don Backer, Gene Pfanstiel, Tim Kint, Loren Hansen, Doug Hartner and Brent Billerbeck. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Beulah’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A live webcast of the funeral will be aired at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net. Those arriving at the visitation on Wednesday are asked to observe the posted restrictions, which allow family plus 10 visitors in funeral home, please wait until ushered into funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be sent to Beulah Rokahr Memorial Fund P.O. Box 566 Randolph, NE 68771.