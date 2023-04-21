CREIGHTON — Services for Beulah Kruse, 87, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Justin Hildebrand will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Beulah Kruse died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her residence.
1936-2023
Beulah F. (Miller) Kruse, daughter of Roland and Agnes (Boelter) Miller, was born March 21, 1936, at Walnut. She attended school at Page and continued her education at Wayne State College. Beulah taught country school and later did substitute teaching.
On June 17, 1956, Beulah was united in marriage to William “Bill” Kruse at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. They were blessed with five children: William Junior, Cinda, Rick, Pamela and Janet.
Bill and Beulah farmed north of Winnetoon for many years. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. She worked on the farm with her spouse and children. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Beulah is survived by her children, Junior (Bernita) Kruse of Creighton, Cinda (Joe) McDermott of Oto, Iowa, Rick Kruse of Winnetoon, Pamela Geu of Emerson and Janet Witzel of Schuyler; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Glen Miller of Page; a sister, Berna Dean Slattery of Dixon, Mo.; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence Jensen of Winnetoon.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, William; parents Roland and Agnes Miller; father and mother-in-law William and Lottie Kruse; brother Freddie Miller; sister Ruth Jensen; brother-in-law Earl Slattery; and sisters-in-law Edna Miller, Wilma (Carl) Suhr and Selma (Robert) Jensen.