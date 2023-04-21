 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night
through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Beulah Kruse

Beulah Kruse

CREIGHTON — Services for Beulah Kruse, 87, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Justin Hildebrand will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Beulah Kruse died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her residence.

1936-2023

Beulah F. (Miller) Kruse, daughter of Roland and Agnes (Boelter) Miller, was born March 21, 1936, at Walnut. She attended school at Page and continued her education at Wayne State College. Beulah taught country school and later did substitute teaching.

On June 17, 1956, Beulah was united in marriage to William “Bill” Kruse at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. They were blessed with five children: William Junior, Cinda, Rick, Pamela and Janet.

Bill and Beulah farmed north of Winnetoon for many years. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. She worked on the farm with her spouse and children. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Beulah is survived by her children, Junior (Bernita) Kruse of Creighton, Cinda (Joe) McDermott of Oto, Iowa, Rick Kruse of Winnetoon, Pamela Geu of Emerson and Janet Witzel of Schuyler; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Glen Miller of Page; a sister, Berna Dean Slattery of Dixon, Mo.; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence Jensen of Winnetoon.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, William; parents Roland and Agnes Miller; father and mother-in-law William and Lottie Kruse; brother Freddie Miller; sister Ruth Jensen; brother-in-law Earl Slattery; and sisters-in-law Edna Miller, Wilma (Carl) Suhr and Selma (Robert) Jensen.

Tags

In other news

Charles Pfaff

Charles Pfaff

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Charles “Chuck” Pfaff, 79, Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Don Buhrman will officiate.

Barbara Carson

Barbara Carson

TILDEN — Barbara Carson, 74, Neligh, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Private services will be at a later date. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Kirkland

Donald Kirkland

NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Kirkland, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Kirkland died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Barbara Grundmayer

Barbara Grundmayer

RAEVILLE — Barbara J. Grundmayer, 75, Hastings, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home.

Donna Boeckenhauer

Donna Boeckenhauer

WAKEFIELD — Donna F. (Baier) Boeckenhauer, 91, Wakefield, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.

Marilyn Bohlken-Nickols

Marilyn Bohlken-Nickols

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Bohlken-Nickols, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cindy Cone will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Cemetery.

Glen Osborn Jr.

Glen Osborn Jr.

MADISON — Services for Glen C. Osborn Jr., 87, Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Glen Osborn Jr. died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his residence in rural Madison.

Mary Stark

Mary Stark

LAUREL — Mary F. Stark, 91, Laurel, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Carolyn Schipporeit

Carolyn Schipporeit

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Carolyn E. Schipporeit, 83, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Lutheran cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

