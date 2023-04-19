CREIGHTON — Services for Beulah Kruse, 87, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Beulah Kruse died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohman will officiate.
LAUREL — Mary F. Stark, 91, Laurel, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita A. Raile, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate.
WAYNE — Judy J. Blenderman, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne. No services are planned, but inquiries can be directed to Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
GRAND ISLAND — Services for Charles “Chuck” Pfaff, 79, Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Don Buhrman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Mellick, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Linda Mellick died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Boyd “Bud” Richardson, 64, Norfolk, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., due to complications of a double lung transplant. A celebration of life will be at a later date. He has donated his body to science.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Michael Uttecht died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Richard Trenhaile, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.