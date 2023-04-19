 Skip to main content
Beulah Kruse

CREIGHTON — Services for Beulah Kruse, 87, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Beulah Kruse died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her residence.

Michael Uttecht

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohman will officiate.

Mary Stark

LAUREL — Mary F. Stark, 91, Laurel, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Rita Raile

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita A. Raile, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate.

Judy Blenderman

WAYNE — Judy J. Blenderman, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne. No services are planned, but inquiries can be directed to Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Charles Pfaff

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Charles “Chuck” Pfaff, 79, Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Don Buhrman will officiate.

Linda Mellick

NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Mellick, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Linda Mellick died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Boyd Richardson

NORFOLK — Boyd “Bud” Richardson, 64, Norfolk, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., due to complications of a double lung transplant. A celebration of life will be at a later date. He has donated his body to science.

Michael Uttecht

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Michael Uttecht died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk.

Richard Trenhaile

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Richard Trenhaile, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

