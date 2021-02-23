Beulah Knapp

MADISON — Services for Beulah E. Knapp, 93, Wichita, Kan., formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Wichita, Kan.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.
1927-2021
To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the Home for Funerals website.
Beulah was born Nov. 12, 1927, to Carl and Emma Herrmann in Madison. Beulah retired from Christ Villa Nursing Home as medical records director. She loved traveling with her spouse, Arland, and had visited all 50 states, Canada and Mexico. Her favorite saying in her later years was “getting old is no job for a sissy.”
She is survived by children Deanna Hagy and Marlon Knapp; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse and three brothers.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.