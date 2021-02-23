You have permission to edit this article.
Beulah Knapp

Beulah Knapp

MADISON — Services for Beulah E. Knapp, 93, Wichita, Kan., formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

She died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Wichita, Kan.

Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.

 1927-2021

To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the Home for Funerals website.

Beulah was born Nov. 12, 1927, to Carl and Emma Herrmann in Madison. Beulah retired from Christ Villa Nursing Home as medical records director. She loved traveling with her spouse, Arland, and had visited all 50 states, Canada and Mexico. Her favorite saying in her later years was “getting old is no job for a sissy.”

She is survived by children Deanna Hagy and Marlon Knapp; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse and three brothers.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

