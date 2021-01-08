Betty Strong

NEWMAN GROVE — Private services for Betty R. Strong, 96, Newman Grove, will be Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Todd Wallace will officiate with burial in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Visitation without the family present will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the church. Health measures will be followed and masks are requested at the visitation.
She died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.