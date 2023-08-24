Betty Soderberg

WAKEFIELD — Services for Betty R. Soderberg, 89, Wakefield, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Sunday at the church.
Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield is in charge of the arrangements.
1934-2023
Betty R. Soderberg passed away peacefully after a short illness at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Betty was born on May 5, 1934, in Wakefield the daughter of Larry and Roenna (Utemark) Brock. She grew up on a farm northeast of Wakefield and attended Pleasant Valley Grade School. Betty graduated from Wakefield High School in 1951. She continued her education by attending Wayne State College and moved to Omaha, where she worked as a secretary for two years at Commercial Extension.
She was united in marriage to Charlie Soderberg on May 8, 1955. To this union, four sons were born: Doug, Mike, Larry and Brian. Betty enjoyed raising her family, going to their activities and was an active spectator at all their sporting events and activities. She loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers and enjoyed traveling to the games.
After her children graduated, Betty enjoyed working at the Fair Store with Charlie. She was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield, where she was active with the Bible study group.
Betty is survived by her spouse of 68 years, Charlie of Wakefield; sons Doug (Kitty) Soderberg of Lakeville, Minn., Mike Soderberg of Omaha, Larry (Teresa) Soderberg of Wakefield and Brian (Michelle) Soderberg of Topeka, Kan.; grandchildren Nathan, Sean, Tyler, Joshua, Tanner, Brock and Myiah; stepgrandchildren Bret, Trever and Halyn; eight great-grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sisters and their spouses, Anjenean (Harold) Tell, Jaci (Richard) Rosenbohm and Judi Brock; daughter-in-law Kathy Soderberg; and grandson Kevan Soderberg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church and Eaton Field.