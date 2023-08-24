Betty Soderberg

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Betty R. Soderberg, 89, Wakefield, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Sunday at the church.

Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield is in charge of the arrangements.

1934-2023

Betty R. Soderberg passed away peacefully after a short illness at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Betty was born on May 5, 1934, in Wakefield the daughter of Larry and Roenna (Utemark) Brock. She grew up on a farm northeast of Wakefield and attended Pleasant Valley Grade School. Betty graduated from Wakefield High School in 1951. She continued her education by attending Wayne State College and moved to Omaha, where she worked as a secretary for two years at Commercial Extension.

She was united in marriage to Charlie Soderberg on May 8, 1955. To this union, four sons were born: Doug, Mike, Larry and Brian. Betty enjoyed raising her family, going to their activities and was an active spectator at all their sporting events and activities. She loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers and enjoyed traveling to the games.

After her children graduated, Betty enjoyed working at the Fair Store with Charlie. She was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield, where she was active with the Bible study group.

Betty is survived by her spouse of 68 years, Charlie of Wakefield; sons Doug (Kitty) Soderberg of Lakeville, Minn., Mike Soderberg of Omaha, Larry (Teresa) Soderberg of Wakefield and Brian (Michelle) Soderberg of Topeka, Kan.; grandchildren Nathan, Sean, Tyler, Joshua, Tanner, Brock and Myiah; stepgrandchildren Bret, Trever and Halyn; eight great-grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sisters and their spouses, Anjenean (Harold) Tell, Jaci (Richard) Rosenbohm and Judi Brock; daughter-in-law Kathy Soderberg; and grandson Kevan Soderberg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church and Eaton Field.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

