Betty Skalla

LAUREL — Memorial services for Betty M. Skalla, 85, Laurel, will be at a later date under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home of Laurel.
She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
LAUREL — Memorial services for Betty M. Skalla, 85, Laurel, will be at a later date under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home of Laurel.
She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Joyce L. Enghauser, 89, formerly of Norfolk, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Gulf Breeze, Fla.
NORFOLK — Services for John Pick, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his residence.
RANDOLPH — Private service for James A. Jacobsen, 79, Laurel, will be at Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget will officiate. Burial will be in St. Frances Cemetery in Randolph.
PILGER — Private graveside services and a celebration of the life of Donna M. Neisius, 82, Pilger, will be at a later date due to the pandemic.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Betty M. Skalla, 85, Laurel, will be at a later date under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home of Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie Harper, 100, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
PONCA — Private services for Larry D. Buhl, 83, Ponca, will be at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca. Burial will be in the Ponca City Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Alda Jones, 94, Neligh, formerly of Bloomfield, will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 2 p.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery.
CARROLL — Private graveside services for Keith G. Owens, 88, Carroll, will be at Bethany Cemetery in rural Carroll with military rites.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.