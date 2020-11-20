Betty Skalla

LAUREL — Services for Betty M. Skalla, 85, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
CARROLL — Private graveside services for Keith G. Owens, 88, Carroll, will be at Bethany Cemetery in rural Carroll with military rites.
NORFOLK — Services for Sherry Leffel, 75, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WISNER — Memorial services for Donna M. Neisius, 82, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Graveside services for Tim Suhr, 64, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate. A private Masonic service will be held Monday evening.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Alda Jones, 94, Neligh, formerly of Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
LEIGH — Graveside services for William D. Ehlers, 79, Leigh, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Leigh Cemetery in Leigh. Military rites will be conducted.
COLERIDGE — Services for Murl Sylvan “Ole” Olsen, 82, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military rites by the Coleridge American Legion Po…
OSMOND — Private services for Wayne A. Gansebom, 56, Osmond, were held Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp officiated. Burial was in the parish cemetery.