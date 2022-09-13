WAUSA — Memorial service for Betty M. Skalberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
Betty Skalberg died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine Center in Omaha.
1932-2022
Betty M. Skalberg was born April 18, 1932, to Raymond and Maude (Bingham) McConnell at their farm at Aten. She was baptized in the Methodist Church. Betty attended grade school in Aten and graduated from Wausa High School in 1949.
Betty married Richard “Buster” Skalberg on June 6, 1950. To this union, four children were born: Beth, Dan, Gary and Todd.
Betty worked at Ebba’s Café and Wausa Café after graduation. In 1968, she joined the staff at Osmond General Hospital and worked there 30 years as head cook and supervisor. She thoroughly enjoyed her work at the hospital.
She was so proud that she was named “The Caring Kind” employee of the year in 1996. Betty made it her personal responsibility to provide attractive, tasty meals for patients and employees alike, often preparing a special treat for a patient or employee’s birthday. She was affectionately referred to as “Cookie.”
Betty was an avid bowler, diehard fan of the Cornhuskers, loved plants and flowers, but most of all she was so proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Beth (Mark) Pfeil of Columbus, N.C.; a son, Dan Skalberg of Norfolk; a son, Gary (Stephanie) Skalberg of Miami Gardens, Fla.; a son, Todd Skalberg of Orange County, Calif.; dear friend, Pat Skalberg of Omaha; grandchildren Adam Skalberg and Megan Skalberg-Disch; great-grandchildren Paige, Avery, Evan, Isabelle, Colette, Dexter, Rudy and Poppy; granddogs Callie, Thor, Zeus and Loki; and brothers Dale McConnell of Missouri and Michael McConnell of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Richard in 1999; brothers Dean McConnell and Harvey McConnell; and sisters Alice Heck and Romana McConnell.
Betty’s family would like to thank the staff at Avera Creighton Care Centre in Creighton for the wonderful care she received as a resident in their facility.