 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty Skalberg

Betty Skalberg

WAUSA — Memorial service for Betty M. Skalberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.

Betty Skalberg died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine Center in Omaha.

1932-2022

Betty M. Skalberg was born April 18, 1932, to Raymond and Maude (Bingham) McConnell at their farm at Aten. She was baptized in the Methodist Church. Betty attended grade school in Aten and graduated from Wausa High School in 1949.

Betty married Richard “Buster” Skalberg on June 6, 1950. To this union, four children were born: Beth, Dan, Gary and Todd.

Betty worked at Ebba’s Café and Wausa Café after graduation. In 1968, she joined the staff at Osmond General Hospital and worked there 30 years as head cook and supervisor. She thoroughly enjoyed her work at the hospital.

She was so proud that she was named “The Caring Kind” employee of the year in 1996. Betty made it her personal responsibility to provide attractive, tasty meals for patients and employees alike, often preparing a special treat for a patient or employee’s birthday. She was affectionately referred to as “Cookie.”

Betty was an avid bowler, diehard fan of the Cornhuskers, loved plants and flowers, but most of all she was so proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Beth (Mark) Pfeil of Columbus, N.C.; a son, Dan Skalberg of Norfolk; a son, Gary (Stephanie) Skalberg of Miami Gardens, Fla.; a son, Todd Skalberg of Orange County, Calif.; dear friend, Pat Skalberg of Omaha; grandchildren Adam Skalberg and Megan Skalberg-Disch; great-grandchildren Paige, Avery, Evan, Isabelle, Colette, Dexter, Rudy and Poppy; granddogs Callie, Thor, Zeus and Loki; and brothers Dale McConnell of Missouri and Michael McConnell of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Richard in 1999; brothers Dean McConnell and Harvey McConnell; and sisters Alice Heck and Romana McConnell.

Betty’s family would like to thank the staff at Avera Creighton Care Centre in Creighton for the wonderful care she received as a resident in their facility.

Tags

In other news

Marlene Brockemeier

Marlene Brockemeier

WISNER — Services for Marlene Brockemeier, 87, rural West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Peggy Letheby

Peggy Letheby

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Peggy Letheby, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Luther Zuberbier will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Marie Kimball

Marie Kimball

NORFOLK — Services for Marie C. Kimball, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Louis Kerbel

Louis Kerbel

STANTON — Services for Louis Kerbel, 71, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial at a later date in Rosedale Covenant Cemetery in Bristow.

Betty Skalberg

Betty Skalberg

WAUSA — Memorial service for Betty M. Skalberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Marie Kimball

Marie Kimball

NORFOLK — Services for Marie C. Kimball, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marie Kimball died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Peggy Letheby

Peggy Letheby

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Peggy Letheby, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Luther Zuberbier will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Julia Wershing

Julia Wershing

MADISON — Memorial services for Julia M. Wershing, M.D., “Dr. Julie,” 89, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at St. Leonard Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Leonard Cemetery in Madison.

Peggy Letheby

Peggy Letheby

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Peggy Letheby, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Shepherd of the Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Luther Zuberbier will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara