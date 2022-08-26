WAUSA — Services for Betty M. Skalberg, 90, of Wausa are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
Betty Skalberg died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Norman C. Niles, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Norman Niles died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Tom Peitz, 70, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars…
ALBION — Services for Doris E. Johnson, 97, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
HUMPHREY — Services for Ormagene “Ormie” Lubischer, 93, Columbus, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dorene L. Hoffmann, 71, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronald L. “Ron” Herian, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Ronald Herian died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Joyce L. Thomas, 93, Newman Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Donald Fulsaas, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.