Betty Shaw

LINCOLN — Services for Betty J. (Bockelman) Shaw, 88, were Friday at Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., in Lincoln. Inurnment followed.
1933-2021
Betty Jean (Bockelman) Shaw passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2021, from her battle with breast cancer. She was born April 22, 1933, in Pierce to Carl and Alta Bockelman.
Throughout her years of life, Betty made countless friends and relationships. She was adored by her family and everyone who knew her.
Betty had great faith in God and was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church. For many years, she was the receptionist for Kawasaki Motors Corp. in Lincoln, and her voice still comes over the speakers today to remind workers to do their stretching exercises.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Billy; and spouse Robert E. Shaw.
She is survived by daughters Alta Sharp, Deb (Gregory) Watson and Coralette Damme; sister Judy (Art) Vyhlidal; nephew Bill Vyhlidal; six grandchildren;
and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to be sent to CHI St. Elizabeth Hospice of Lincoln or Grace Lutheran Church.