MADISON — Private services for Betty L. Ray, 90, Madison, will be Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
She died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home in Madison.
Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2020
Betty was born March 20, 1930, in Madison to George and Anna (Cloester) Wolfgram. She spent her entire life in Madison, graduating from Madison High School in 1948.
Betty married Dick Ray at the Presbyterian Church in Madison on March 19, 1950, because the Methodist Church had burnt down in December 1949.
A member of the United Methodist Church, she served as financial secretary for 20 years and was a Sunday school teacher. She was active in L.A.F. and worked at the Alpine Café, Bank of Madison and Madison Countryside Home. Also, Betty served as a Girl Scout leader and belonged to the Madison County Extension Club.
Betty loved to babysit, sew quilts, can, dance, play cards and punch the casino buttons. Her greatest pleasure was having all the family together to celebrate. She also made lots of cookies for everyone for Christmas and pickles for the refrigerator with her supply from the garden.
She was blessed with two daughters, Sherry (Randy) Hake and Janice (Roger) Steenken; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a brother; and two sisters.
