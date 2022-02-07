STANTON — Memorial services for Joseph E. and Betty A. Quinn will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Betty Quinn died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Stanton Health Center. Joseph Quinn died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Home for Funerals – Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2022
Betty Ann Quinn was born Nov. 29, 1936, in Cedar Rapids to Chester and Anne (Cox) Gaddie. Betty graduated from Stanton High School in 1954.
On Nov. 19, 1955, she married Joseph Eugene Quinn at the United Methodist Church in Logan, Iowa. The couple was blessed with five children: Kim, Sandy, Scott, Jodi and Dean.
Betty worked as a bookkeeper for Gaddie Hardware over the years. She farmed with her spouse south of Stanton until 1994, when they retired and moved to Stanton.
Betty was a member of the New England Congregational Church, Merry Farmerettes Club of Stanton and American Legion Post 88 Auxiliary of Stanton.
She enjoyed reading, crafting, sewing, cross stitching and baking.
She is survived by her children, Kim Quinn of Lincoln, Sandy (Rod) Zoubek of Stanton, Scott Quinn of Stanton, Jodi (Jim) Kahnk of Ankeny, Iowa, and Dean (Jeanne) Quinn of Stanton; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Gaddie of Lander, Wyo.; and nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brother Gene Gaddie; sisters Sharon Bohac, Clara Hammel and Glenda Gaddie; grandson Nathanial Zoubek; and great-granddaughter Isabella Quinn.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.