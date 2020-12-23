WAUSA — Services for Betty Prather, 87, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital.
MADISON — Private graveside services for Mary E. Van Ampting, 84, Omaha, will be Tuesday, Dec. 29, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven R. Uzzell, 74, Norfolk, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
BRISTOW — Graveside services for Luella Sedivy, 84, Hay Springs, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Bristow. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate.
Services for Marlin Kumm, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
OSMOND — Services for Lois A. Gerdes, 84, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Rescheduled services for Viola M. “Vi” Froehlich, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
CROFTON — Vernon D. Konken, 89, Hartington, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
WINSIDE — Services for Donna J. Edwards, 73, Winside, will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.