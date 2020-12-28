You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will especially impact the Tuesday evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

WAUSA — Services for Betty Prather, 87, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

She died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

1933-2020

Betty Lou (Swanson) Prather, daughter of Ivar and Marcella (Matz) Swanson, was born April 11, 1933, on a farm near Oakland. She was baptized in a relative’s home with her cousins, Wallace and Vernelle. She attended country grade school in the Oakland area. In 1947, she moved with her parents and siblings to a farm northwest of Wausa. She was confirmed at Thabor Lutheran Church in 1948 and graduated from Wausa High School in 1951. After graduation, she worked at Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk, caring for newborns in the nursery.

On Jan. 8, 1953, she was married to Arnold L. Prather at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Four children were born to this union: Pamela, Katherine, Constance and Donna. Arnie and Betty celebrated 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2014.

Betty worked as a nursing assistant at the Valley View Rest Home from 1964 to 1973. She worked in the Wausa Public School kitchen from 1973 until she retired in 1992. In 1969, Arnold started his own construction business, Prather’s Construction. Betty served as the bookkeeper for the business, spending every Saturday night with Arnie at the side-by-side desk that he built.

She was involved in several activities including being a member of Thabor Lutheran Church, Our Night Out Club and Women’s Club. She belonged to singles and couples bowling leagues and enjoyed dancing and listening to Bill Legate and his country band. She was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and sang many solos and duets at church.

Survivors include her daughters, Pamela (David) Carlson of Wausa, Katherine Prather of Omaha, Connie (Scott) Bloomquist of McLean and Donna (Tim) McMurray of St. Joseph, Mo.; grandchildren Darrin Carlson (Tissy McMahon), Gretchen (Brandon) Webster, Paula (Tony) Perlinski, Amy Bloomquist, Eric (Emily) Bloomquist, Jeff Bloomquist, Luc Bloomquist and Kelcey (Michael) Willis; great-grandchildren Maxwell Carlson, Sophia Petersen, River and Violet Perlinski, Vivian Bloomquist and Asher Willis; sisters Judy Kumm and Karen (James) Young; sisters-in-law Cora Swanson, Marian (Prather) Koehn and Polly Prather; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivar and Marcella Swanson; her spouse, Arnold Prather; her sisters, Rose Peterson and June Ziegenbein; her brother, Roger Swanson; her brothers-in-law, Keith Peterson and Gordon Kumm; and her in-laws, Dale and Ida Holmquist, Lowell Koehn, John Prather and Ralph and Sylvia Prather.

NORFOLK — Services for Kimmera D. Stahlecker, 32, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

WAYNE — Services for Mark H. Shiery, 64, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.

NIOBRARA — Services for Dale J. Tuttle, 55, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

NORFOLK — Services for Alford P. Schneider, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.

WAYNE — Memorial services for Don D. Sherry, 82, Wayne, formerly of Laurel, will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

WAYNE — Memorial services for Dr. Joseph V. Reinert, 65, Wayne, will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be at a later date in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson.

NIOBRARA — Private services for Larry Hrbek, 74, Niobrara, will be Thursday, Dec. 31, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11 a.m. at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

WAUSA — Services for Betty Prather, 87, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

WISNER — Roger Hauf, 56, Pilger, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

