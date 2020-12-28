WAUSA — Services for Betty Prather, 87, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1933-2020
Betty Lou (Swanson) Prather, daughter of Ivar and Marcella (Matz) Swanson, was born April 11, 1933, on a farm near Oakland. She was baptized in a relative’s home with her cousins, Wallace and Vernelle. She attended country grade school in the Oakland area. In 1947, she moved with her parents and siblings to a farm northwest of Wausa. She was confirmed at Thabor Lutheran Church in 1948 and graduated from Wausa High School in 1951. After graduation, she worked at Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk, caring for newborns in the nursery.
On Jan. 8, 1953, she was married to Arnold L. Prather at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Four children were born to this union: Pamela, Katherine, Constance and Donna. Arnie and Betty celebrated 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2014.
Betty worked as a nursing assistant at the Valley View Rest Home from 1964 to 1973. She worked in the Wausa Public School kitchen from 1973 until she retired in 1992. In 1969, Arnold started his own construction business, Prather’s Construction. Betty served as the bookkeeper for the business, spending every Saturday night with Arnie at the side-by-side desk that he built.
She was involved in several activities including being a member of Thabor Lutheran Church, Our Night Out Club and Women’s Club. She belonged to singles and couples bowling leagues and enjoyed dancing and listening to Bill Legate and his country band. She was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and sang many solos and duets at church.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela (David) Carlson of Wausa, Katherine Prather of Omaha, Connie (Scott) Bloomquist of McLean and Donna (Tim) McMurray of St. Joseph, Mo.; grandchildren Darrin Carlson (Tissy McMahon), Gretchen (Brandon) Webster, Paula (Tony) Perlinski, Amy Bloomquist, Eric (Emily) Bloomquist, Jeff Bloomquist, Luc Bloomquist and Kelcey (Michael) Willis; great-grandchildren Maxwell Carlson, Sophia Petersen, River and Violet Perlinski, Vivian Bloomquist and Asher Willis; sisters Judy Kumm and Karen (James) Young; sisters-in-law Cora Swanson, Marian (Prather) Koehn and Polly Prather; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivar and Marcella Swanson; her spouse, Arnold Prather; her sisters, Rose Peterson and June Ziegenbein; her brother, Roger Swanson; her brothers-in-law, Keith Peterson and Gordon Kumm; and her in-laws, Dale and Ida Holmquist, Lowell Koehn, John Prather and Ralph and Sylvia Prather.