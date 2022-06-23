LAUREL — Betty Olsen (Elizabeth Ann), 94, formerly of Laurel, died Monday, May 23, 2022. She was born March 1, 1928, to Philamena (Vogel) and John Parr in Dodge. Betty was the fourth youngest of 14 siblings.
She married Melvin Olsen in 1948, and to this union, they were blessed with five children. In their early years of marriage, they lived in West Point, Bloomfield and then Laurel. When they bought the Laurel Lockers, Betty worked with Mel, wrapping meat, selling meat, and even became the “Milk Lady,” delivering daily milk to homes.
Betty’s faith was important to her. She was active in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. She was instrumental in getting a priest to say Mass at Yankee Hill Village.
After Mel passed away in 2002, Betty continued to live in Laurel until 2021, when Betty moved to Yankee Hill Village in Lincoln to be closer to her family. She made many new friends as she was an outgoing person.
Betty lived life to the fullest. A month before she passed, she would spend many days walking a mile, working out, reading, playing bridge and spending time with her friends.
Betty’s favorite occupation was being a loving, dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed her children: Nancy (Glen) Sutton Moss, Mike (Judy) Olsen, Keith (Theresa) Olsen, Barb (Steve) Allen, Joe (Nancy), Olsen and Gisele (Eric) Dortet.
She also is survived by her grandchildren: Kristopher Sutton, Jennifer Sutton (Charlie Pfannes), Nate (Kristin) Olsen, Alyssa (David) Olsen, Matt (Amber) Olsen, Hans (Whitney) Olsen, Abbey (Chris), Weber, Anne Kleinschmit (Brandon Strahm), Bethany (Brendan) Arnold, Samantha Olsen, Sydnei Olsen, Eric (Sarah) Hager, Laura (Cody) Wheelock; and great-grandchildren Ethan and Kaylee Olsen, Kate and Dawson Arnold, Reo Strahm, Weston Olsen, Addy, Ellie, Izzy Hager, and Alana and Asher Wheelock. She also is survived by her sister, Cil Riemers, a brother-in-law, Don Olsen, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass of the Christian burial at St. Mary’s Church will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be given to the Laurel Senior Center, where Betty spent a lot of her time.