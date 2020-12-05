You have permission to edit this article.
Betty Nielsen

BLOOMFIELD — Services are pending for Betty Nielsen, 79, of Crofton. She died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

In other news

Virginia Nelson

WAYNE — Services for Virginia Nelson, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home in Lincoln.

Wilma Wiemers

LAUREL — Private services for Wilma R. Wiemers, 84, of Laurel will be Thursday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Public graveside services will be Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Randolph Cemetery in Randolph.

Dorothy Ruschmann

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Dorothy Marie Ruschmann, 99, of Norfolk, formerly of Homer, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

LaVern Fullner

PIERCE — Private services for LaVern M. Fullner, 97, Kearney, formerly of Pierce, will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

H. David Hermonie

TILDEN — Services are pending for H. David Hermonie, 74, of Battle Creek. He died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Johnson Roberts

CARROLL — Services for Patricia Johnson Roberts, 97, North Platte, formerly of Carroll, will be at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Dorothy Moore

CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Moore, 83, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Ernest Johnson

A celebration of his life for Ernest L. Johnson, 57, will be set for a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

