BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty Nielsen, 79, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
1941-2020
Betty J. Nielsen, daughter of Hjalmer Rosberg and Elva Johanson, was born Feb. 4, 1941, at Bloomfield. She graduated from Bloomfield High School.
Betty was united in marriage to Lawrence Nielsen, and they were blessed with three children, Craig, Michael and Todd.
Throughout her lifetime, Betty lived in Omaha, Plattsmouth and Wausa, where she worked as a nurse’s aide.
She was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield.
Betty is survived by her spouse, Lawrence; her sons, Craig Nielsen of Crofton and Todd (Ellen) Nielsen of Omaha; three grandchildren, Lacy, Mikayla and Nick; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dean Rosberg of Hastings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael; and her siblings, Bob, Elmer, Irene, Russell and Leroy.