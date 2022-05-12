Betty Mueller

NORFOLK — Services for Betty A. Mueller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Tim DeFor and Mike Escen will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
1936-2022
Betty passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Genoa Long Term Care Facility, where she received great care and love by the staff and administration.
Betty A. Skiff was born to Marie Skiff on Feb. 22, 1936, at the Sister’s Hospital in Norfolk. Betty met her soul mate, Kenneth Mueller, when she was 17 years old, and they were married shortly after on Jan. 1, 1954, in Stanton. They had eight children who gave them many wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. All of whom Betty loved and knew. She would often say, “I love all of my children and grandchildren.”
Betty was a true overcomer. She went through many trials and tribulations in life but was always able to see the best in life and in every situation. She chose to live out joy, and her faith in God was always her guide.
She was a lover of God, people and animals. She always looked out for the underdog and didn’t have one discriminative bone in her body. Betty never believed she was above anyone. It wasn’t uncommon for her to tell others that they were just as good as anyone else. She and Kenny had the same vision in life — to love others, no matter who and no matter what. She was often everyone’s mama bear or grandmother. She had neighborhood grandchildren who would come over just to get a word of encouragement. She carried this with her throughout and to the end of her life, touching others with her love and grace.
Betty was a servant and her occupations were opportunities for her to bring others joy. Betty’s work history included Grames Ice-cream parlor, Pilly’s/Henningsen Foods, Leona’s Cafe and Hardy’s restaurant.
She loved to cook for others, and always remembered how they enjoyed their food prepared. She was an intuitive cook who never needed a recipe to make a great meal, but just knew what spices and seasonings to include. Her family says she could make a gourmet meal out of ketchup and hamburger. She always made sure her family was well fed with the best-tasting food. Some of the family’s favorite memories are her fried eggs, fried chicken, fried bread and pancakes.
Betty was a giver; she gave out of her heart. She gave of her home, her food and anything else she felt someone needed. Betty loved to buy gifts for all, including neighbors, paperboys/girls and anyone else she may happen to see. She always made sure she had a surplus of gifts at home just in case she came across someone she wanted to bless.
Betty received so graciously and because of that had many collectibles such as chickens and shoe figurines, dolls, stuffed animals and many more. For Betty, every gift was connected to a person that she valued and wouldn’t part with.
Betty loved spending time with her children and spouse. This included traveling on short and long camping trips to California, Utah and various other vacations and a variety of camping and fishing resorts. She also enjoyed crafts, taking care of house plants, bird watching, her pets, going to casinos and trucking with her spouse.
Betty also enjoyed music and movies that included any kind of music and dancing. She loved to country dance with her spouse and children. She was the life of the party and would often be requested by others to present her famous dance “hit the penny, hit the nickel, hit the dime, hit the quarter quarter quarter” dance. Again, bringing others joy and making them laugh.
Much more could be said about Betty, but to sum it all up — she loved and honored others before herself and gave of herself until her last breath.
She is survived by her children, Diana (Robert) James of Norfolk, Denise (Chris) Clausen of Norfolk, Dawn (David) Schulz of Columbus, Kevin (Julie) Mueller of Norfolk, and Darla (Jim) Uttecht of Concord, N.C; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren on the way; three great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Margaret (Larry) Brixius and Judy (Rod) Isom; and brothers Ed and Bill Becker.
Betty was preceded in death by her spouse, Kenneth Mueller on Sept. 13, 2016; her mother, Marie Becker; her grandmother and grandfather, Christiana and William Skiff; three children, Keith, Daneen and Kent; a grandchild, LeRoy; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harry and Leona Mueller; and many other aunts and uncles and cousins.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.