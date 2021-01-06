TILDEN — Private services for Betty Meyer, 89, Tilden, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1931-2021
Betty Jean Meyer, daughter of Clifton and Freda Robinson, was born Aug. 14, 1931, at Omaha.
On Nov. 22, 1947, Betty was united in marriage to Lester Meyer in Royal.
Betty worked as a nurse’s aide for many years at the Tilden Hospital. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden and also the “Red Hats.” She enjoyed crafts, knitting and her favorite color was red. She fostered many children and worked for many years trying to get a home for unwed mothers.
She is survived by her children, Dick Meyer of Murray, Utah, Rick (Sue) Meyer of Lincoln, Les (Trish) Meyer of Roca, Skip Meyer (Lisa) of Tilden, Sharon (Dewey) Raburn of Kearney, Julie Jackson of Winside and Tina Kardell of Enterprise, Ala.; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Sherman Robinson of Rupert, Idaho; and a sister, Donna Meyer of Sandy, Utah.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a son, Doug; and three brothers.