Betty Makelin

MADISON — Memorial services for Betty L. Makelin, 91, Madison, will be at a later date due to current health restrictions.

Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of the arrangements.

1928-2020

She passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in her home surrounded by family.

Betty Lou Knull was born June 16, 1928, to Burnham and Mary (Ganser) Knull in rural Enola. She attended country school in Enola, advancing in grade until she graduated from Madison High School at age 15.

After graduation, she worked at Franc’s beauty salon in Norfolk, apprenticing and passing her state boards to practice as a beautician. She also worked at Norfolk Daily News as a type setter.

While working in Norfolk, Betty met a young man, Glenn William Makelin, at the Oak Island dance pavilion. They later married, and six children came as the result of this blessed union. They raised the children on a farm south of Madison. Betty also worked at Prenger’s in Norfolk, Klub 81 in Humphrey and at Madison Beauty Spot in Madison.

Upon retiring from farming, Betty and Glenn moved to Madison and during the summer months would live at the Pike’s Peak Colorado Cog Train railway, where they were caretakers for a power plant in city of Colorado Springs for 10 years.

Betty has been active at her church, Trinity United Methodist Church and the Senior Center in Madison, folding newsletters, delivering Meals on Wheels and helping with socials. Her joy was playing cards with her family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Mildred Becker of Indianapolis, Ind.; her children, Marilee (Jo) Waara of Madison, Glenn (Bill) of Lincoln, Rebecca (Lich) Makelin of Norfolk, Francis (Frank) and spouse Rhonda of Oroville Calif., Terry and spouse Mary of Freeman, S.D., and Robert “Rob” and spouse Ivy of Beijing, China; 14 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, Knull relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Karl Jr., and his spouse, Nadine; her sister, Margie Nielsen; a brother, Robert in infancy; and a grandson, Patrick Makelin.

Betty was loved by a great many and will be sorely missed but is now in her Lord Jesus Christ’s arms in her heavenly home.

In leu of flowers, the family asks you donate to Fairview Cemetery Association c/o President Tom Reigle, Box 761, Madison, NE 68748.

