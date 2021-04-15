Betty Makelin

MADISON — Memorial services for Betty L. Makelin, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.
Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2020
She passed away April 14, 2020, in her home surrounded by family.
Betty Lou Knull was born June 16, 1928, to Burnham and Mary (Ganser) Knull in rural Enola. She attended country school in Enola, advancing in grade until she graduated from Madison High School at the age of 15.
After graduation, she worked at Franc’s Beauty Salon in Norfolk, apprenticing and passed her state boards to practice as a beautician. She also worked at Norfolk Daily News as a typesetter.
While working in Norfolk, Betty met a young man, Glenn William Makelin, at the Oak Island dance pavilion. They later married, and the result of this blessed union came six children. They raised the children on a farm south of Madison.
Betty also worked at Prenger’s in Norfolk, Klub 81 in Humphrey, and at Madison Beauty Spot in Madison.
Upon retiring from farming, Betty and Glenn moved to Madison. During the summer months, they would live along the Cog Train Railway on the south slope of Pike’s Peak, where they were caretakers for a power plant for the city of Colorado Springs. They did this for 10 years.
Betty has been active at her church, Trinity United Methodist Church and the Senior Center in Madison, folding newsletters, delivering Meals on Wheels and helping with socials. Her joy was playing cards with her family and friends.
She is survived by her sister, Mildred Becker of Indianapolis, Ind.; her children, Marilee (Jo) Waara of Madison, Glenn (Bill) of Lincoln, Rebecca (Lich) Makelin of Norfolk, Francis “Frank” and spouse Rhonda, of Oroville Calif., Terry and spouse Mary of Freeman, S.D., and Robert “Rob” and spouse, Ivy, formerly of Beijing, China; 14 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, Knull relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Karl Jr. and his spouse, Nadine; her sister, Margie Nielsen; a brother, Robert in infancy; and grandson Patrick Makelin.
Betty was loved by a great many and will be sorely missed but is now in her Lord Jesus Christ’s arms in her heavenly home.
Lunch will be served after the service in the church basement. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate to Fairview Cemetery Association c/o Jo Waara, 105 N. Orchard, Madison.