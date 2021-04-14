You have permission to edit this article.
Betty Makelin

MADISON — Memorial services for Betty L. Makelin, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.

She died Wednesday, April 14, 2020, in her home.

Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Fairview Cemetery Association, in care of Jo Waara, 105 N. Orchard, Madison.

Elaine Kluthe

Elaine Kluthe

CLARKSON — Services for Elaine Kluthe, 74, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matthew Gutowski will officiate with burial in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Vincent Lewis

Vincent Lewis

NORFOLK — A private celebration of life for Vincent Lewis, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk.

Mark Kosek

Mark Kosek

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Mark B. Kosek, 61, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Lawrence Schneider

Lawrence Schneider

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lawrence Schneider, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Geraldine Eggers

Geraldine Eggers

WISNER — Services for Geraldine Eggers, 96, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Penny Buck

Penny Buck

OAKDALE — Services for Penny J. Buck, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Ty Kander

Ty Kander

STANTON — Services for Ty M. Kander, 25, Los Angeles, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by Marine Corps League Corn…

Francis Keil

Francis Keil

NORFOLK — Services for Francis J. Keil, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

