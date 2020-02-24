Betty Lawson

NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. Lawson, 75, Norfolk, formerly of Omaha, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

She died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her residence in Norfolk.

Betty was born in Stockville to Vernon and Ella May (Wills) Worley in Jan. 9, 1945. She attended rural school in Stockville and high school at the agricultural school in Curtis.

In 1962, Betty and Tom Lawson were united in marriage in Maywood and had two sons, Roger and Kent Lawson. During their stop in Venango, from 1967 to 1970, Tom taught and coached while Betty was a homemaker and worked part-time for the Dodson Grocery Store.

In Weeping Water, from 1970 to 1971, she worked as a baby sitter. In a move to Chappell, she worked for Brauer Meat Packing from 1971 to 1973. The family then moved to Grant, where she worked for the Grant Tribune Sentinel as a news/sports writer until 1981.

Betty and family moved to Bellevue in 1981, where she worked as a graphic artist and supervisor for J. P. Cooke Stamps for 26 years before retiring in 2007. They continued to live in the Omaha metro area until 2019.

Tom and Betty made their final move together in 2019, when they relocated in Norfolk.

Surviving family members include her spouse, Tom Lawson of Norfolk; a brother, Ron Worley of Billings, Mont.; two sons, Roger and spouse Darla Lawson of Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Kent and spouse Michele Lawson of Norfolk; her grandsons, Nick Lawson of Omaha, Lance Lawson of Norfolk and Tyler Lawson of Elkhorn; three granddaughters, Brooke Woeppel and spouse Cletus of Norfolk, Chelsea Lawson of Omaha, Sydney Miller and spouse Matt of Norfolk; eight step grandchildren, James and Maria Archer, Matthew and April Archer, Jacob and Hannah Archer and Margaret and Ryan Bushnell; three great-grandsons, Nathan Burton of Omaha, Kayde Miller of Norfolk and Kelby Woeppel of Norfolk; a great-granddaughter, Darby Miller of Norfolk; 10 step great-grandchildren, Sidney, Tyler, Paisley, Rayce, Jemma, Arlo, Eleanor, Evelyn, Colton and Sydnee; her in-laws, Lew and Connie Shoff of Kearney and Dennis Lawson of League City, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the Midwest.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Ella May Worley.

Betty was Mom to all the student-athletes that crossed her path over the years, a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and the love of Tom’s life for the 57 years they shared.

She enjoyed shopping, the Ozarks, being with friends and most of all, she adored her family. She especially enjoyed family trips and attending all of the families sporting events and activities over the years.

Casket bearers will be Nick Lawson, Brooke Woeppel, Lance Lawson, Chelsea Lawson, Tyler Lawson, Sydney Miller, Cletus Woeppel and Matt Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Nebraska Humane Society or the Arthritis Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

