NORFOLK — Memorial services for Betty J. Labenz, 70, Humphrey, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Betty Labenz died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1952-2023
Betty Jane Labenz, daughter of Eugene and Dorothy (Huber) Barcus, was born Dec. 21, 1952, in Columbus. She attended Norfolk Senior High School.
Betty married Dick Labenz on Oct. 25, 1980, in Madison. They were blessed with two children.
Betty lived in Humphrey and spent her whole life working at Dale/Vishay, starting in production, moving to international sales and ending her career in consignment.